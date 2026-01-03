Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: Jharkhand Implements PESA Rules

The Jharkhand government enacted rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. This empowers tribal communities with self-governance and rights over land, water, and resources. It mandates pre-consent of gram sabhas for land issues and prohibits child labor, while implementing decentralized democracy for tribes.

  • India

The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step by notifying the rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, empowering tribal communities in scheduled areas to exercise self-governance.

This historic notification, issued by the Panchayati Raj department, aims to restore and protect the rights of tribal communities over their land, water, forest resources, culture, and governance systems. It extends decentralized democracy to tribal communities by empowering tribal gram sabhas.

The PESA rules, approved by the Jharkhand cabinet, will be fully implemented in 13 districts and partially in three. The rules require gram sabha consent for land acquisition, ban child labor, and grant rights over forest produce and monitoring of local amenities.

