Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Two Naxalites
Two Naxalites were killed by security forces in an early morning encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred during an anti-Naxalite operation by the District Reserve Guard. Last year, 285 Naxalites were eliminated in Chhattisgarh, showcasing the ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activities in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In an early morning encounter, two Naxalites were killed by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.
The incident took place around 5 am in a forested area when the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the Chhattisgarh police, was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation based on intelligence about Maoist cadre activity.
Authorities recovered the bodies of the two Naxalites from the scene, and further details are awaited as the intermittent exchange of fire continues. Last year, security forces gunned down 285 Naxalites in various operations across Chhattisgarh.
