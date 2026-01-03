Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Two Naxalites

In an early morning encounter, two Naxalites were killed by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The incident took place around 5 am in a forested area when the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the Chhattisgarh police, was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation based on intelligence about Maoist cadre activity.

Authorities recovered the bodies of the two Naxalites from the scene, and further details are awaited as the intermittent exchange of fire continues. Last year, security forces gunned down 285 Naxalites in various operations across Chhattisgarh.