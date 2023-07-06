Blox Co-founder and CMO Shivani Karia Jhaveri Attends Realty+ Women Icon Conclave and Awards 2023

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Shivani Karia Jhaveri, the Co-founder and CMO of the fast-growing online home-buying platform Blox, attended Realty+ Women Icon Conclave & Awards 2023 hosted on 8th June. As a panelist for the fireside chat on 'Being Champions of Change in Tech World,' she emphasized the crucial need for rapid technology adoption and adaptation within the real estate industry.

The third edition of Realty+ Women Icon Conclave & Awards successfully united 75 influential women leaders from the real estate, building, and construction sectors nationwide. The virtual event served as a platform to advocate technological advancements and foster an inclusive environment that encourages female professionals to excel in their respective spaces. During the insightful 'Being Champions of Change in Tech World' session, industry experts deliberated on the imperative nature of technology integration in the real estate sector. The esteemed panel was chaired by Shajai Jacob, MD & Country Head of ApnaComplex and CEO of GCC, ANAROCK. Joining Shivani Karia Jhaveri were Kanika Gupta, Founder & COO of Squareyards, Nidhi Srivastava, Co-founder & CEO of Vibe Realty and Founder of Graviti Dubai, and Priti Thakur, General Manager of Salesforce Initiatives at Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Shivani Karia Jhaveri, Co-founder & CMO of Blox, remarked, "In a generation craving instant gratification, it is incumbent upon marketers to understand the needs of buyers. We have built our products and processes from scratch to stay on top of buyers' demand. With AI at the centre of our operations, we have revolutionized martech automation solutions in the proptech industry. Our in-house lead scoring system identifies interested leads based on key parameters like location and budget as well as secondary factors like lifestyle index. It helps trigger timely communication and improves the evaluation journey. Through lead classification, segmentation, and personalized nurturing campaigns, our conversions have improved significantly. It has also reduced our turnaround time incredibly." She added, "We cater to around 120 developers each month in Mumbai alone. We have automated sales tasks using AI, including appointment scheduling, follow-up emails, and lead tracking. Looking towards the future, we understand that automation is the marketer's dream, enabling us to identify customers and determine the perfect timing for communication to close deals. Our dedicated Blox Labs team, focused on tech innovation and R&D, has developed these solutions in-house, surpassing what is currently available in the retail segment. Our strategic thinking and capabilities empower developers to sell better while helping customers discover exactly what they need."

Blox is a revolutionary one-of-its-kind online home-buying platform launched in India. Blox helps you to find the dream property you can call home with a one-stop shop for all the tedious processes included in home buying, be it paperwork, financing, and anything in between. The Blox expert relationship managers help buyers throughout their home-buying journey.

