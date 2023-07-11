CyberFrat Founder & CEO Gaurav Batra, felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the Hotel St. Regis, Lower Parel in Mumbai on June 29th, 2023. Gaurav Batra, Founder & CEO of CyberFrat Pvt. Ltd., was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actor Anupam Kher along with renowned Bollywood celebs such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, the event also acknowledged the achievements of Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent female cricket star.

Gaurav Batra was felicitated as "Emerging Entrepreneur in Ed-Tech Industry". Receiving the Times 40 Under 40 Gaurav says, "Recognizing the vital importance of enhancing cybersecurity education, I am fully dedicated to this pursuit. It is an absolute privilege to receive the Times 40 under 40 award, and I extend heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in this incredible journey. Thank you for your invaluable support" Gaurav Batra is a trailblazer in the field of cybersecurity education and the driving force behind a ground-breaking company - CyberFrat Pvt. Ltd. that is transforming the cybersecurity landscape in India and globally. Gaurav Batra is a certified cybersecurity professional, result-oriented IT & IS change leader with more than 17 years of experience and demonstrated abilities to implement secure technical business decisions and deliver value-added solutions. He was previously associated with Mondelez International as Asia CISO.

In the midst of this challenging environment, he stands out as a visionary leader and advocate for cybersecurity education and awareness. With a wealth of experience in the industry, he recognized the critical need for a strong cybersecurity community. Through their efforts, they successfully built and managed a community that acts as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and collective visibility of all security professionals. By fostering a sense of belonging and facilitating meaningful interactions, he has created an ecosystem that empowers cybersecurity leaders and enthusiasts alike.Gaurav Batra successfully educated 10,000+ cybersecurity professionals and provided training to more than 6,000 chartered accountants. CyberFrat Pvt. Ltd. has established a partner ecosystem and a budget-friendly platform that offers IT and security professionals access to the latest cybersecurity trends and practices. By bridging the gap between industry demand and skill development, he is helping professionals stay up-to-date and effectively manage emerging trends and threats.Additionally, he has taken a unique approach by developing a security awareness tool - 'Culsight' that enhances cyber security awareness through motion graphics, gamification and more to ensure understanding across different audience types, including housewives, kids, and elderly members of society.

Looking ahead, he envisions making a significant impact on the lives of every citizen in India. Their company is expanding its reach beyond IT and security professionals, reaching out to housewives, kids, senior citizens, and more. Notable initiatives include 'THE DIGITAL KIDDO,' an educational podcast for children that has gained widespread recognition, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Spotify. Gaurav Batra's greatest strengths lie in their risk-taking attitude, adaptability, and exceptional networking and relationship-building skills. They actively cultivate professional relationships and have built a community of 4,000+ CXOs as part of their niche platform 'CXO Junction' providing a platform for these CXOs, to learn, explore, and make a change in the cybersecurity industry.

Drawing from their extensive experience, he emphasizes the importance of prioritizing digital literacy, practicing cybersecurity hygiene, being mindful of online behavior, protecting privacy, fostering digital well-being, and staying informed about emerging risks and best practices. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)