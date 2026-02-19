Apple to Kickstart iPhone Production in Pakistan: A New Era in Mobile Manufacturing

In a significant development for the tech industry, Apple is poised to start manufacturing iPhones in Pakistan. This move comes after the government agreed to offer incentives under the proposed Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework.

As part of this initiative, Apple will also refurbish iPhones for re-export, with the expected revenue from this venture pegged at $100 million in the first year. Apple has requested discounted land rates and an 8% performance incentive, while also planning to repair older iPhone models.

The newly proposed policy aims to attract substantial investments from Apple and Chinese companies, with projections of $557 million. This framework seeks to establish Pakistan as a regional hub for mobile and electronic exports, emphasizing localization to increase the use of local parts in manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)