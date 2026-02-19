Left Menu

Apple to Kickstart iPhone Production in Pakistan: A New Era in Mobile Manufacturing

American tech giant Apple plans to start manufacturing and refurbishing iPhones in Pakistan, leveraging the Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework. The government expects $100 million from refurbishments annually and sees potential investment from Apple and Chinese firms, aiming to make Pakistan a regional tech hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development for the tech industry, Apple is poised to start manufacturing iPhones in Pakistan. This move comes after the government agreed to offer incentives under the proposed Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework.

As part of this initiative, Apple will also refurbish iPhones for re-export, with the expected revenue from this venture pegged at $100 million in the first year. Apple has requested discounted land rates and an 8% performance incentive, while also planning to repair older iPhone models.

The newly proposed policy aims to attract substantial investments from Apple and Chinese companies, with projections of $557 million. This framework seeks to establish Pakistan as a regional hub for mobile and electronic exports, emphasizing localization to increase the use of local parts in manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

