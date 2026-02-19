Apple to Kickstart iPhone Production in Pakistan: A New Era in Mobile Manufacturing
American tech giant Apple plans to start manufacturing and refurbishing iPhones in Pakistan, leveraging the Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework. The government expects $100 million from refurbishments annually and sees potential investment from Apple and Chinese firms, aiming to make Pakistan a regional tech hub.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development for the tech industry, Apple is poised to start manufacturing iPhones in Pakistan. This move comes after the government agreed to offer incentives under the proposed Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework.
As part of this initiative, Apple will also refurbish iPhones for re-export, with the expected revenue from this venture pegged at $100 million in the first year. Apple has requested discounted land rates and an 8% performance incentive, while also planning to repair older iPhone models.
The newly proposed policy aims to attract substantial investments from Apple and Chinese companies, with projections of $557 million. This framework seeks to establish Pakistan as a regional hub for mobile and electronic exports, emphasizing localization to increase the use of local parts in manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- iPhone
- Manufacturing
- Pakistan
- Electronics
- Investment
- Export
- Incentives
- Localisation
- Policy
ALSO READ
Pakistan Lures Apple: New Incentives for iPhone Manufacturing and Export
Qualcomm Fuels India's Research Ambitions with Rs 90 Crore Investment
India-UAE Strengthen Ties with AI and Investment Collaborations
India's Export Growth: Autos and Agriculture Break into Europe
Canada's Trade Deficit Shrinks Amid Export Surge