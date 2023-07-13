Left Menu

Zetwerk Manufacturing appoints Pulkit Bhandari as CFO

Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has appointed Pulkit Bhandari as its first chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Bhandari will be responsible for collaborating closely with the founders on strategy. He will anchor Zetwerks initiatives around financial planning and capital allocation. We are thrilled to welcome Pulkit to Zetwerk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:46 IST
Zetwerk Manufacturing appoints Pulkit Bhandari as CFO
  • Country:
  • India

Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has appointed Pulkit Bhandari as its first chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Bhandari will be responsible for collaborating closely with the founders on strategy. He will anchor Zetwerk's initiatives around financial planning and capital allocation. ''We are thrilled to welcome Pulkit to Zetwerk. His profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company's financial performance and support its continued expansion,'' Zetwerk Manufacturing co-founder and CEO Amrit Acharya said in a statement.

In his role as CFO, Bhandari will work with existing teams to strengthen the company's financial frameworks and reorient some of the structures to make Zetwerk ready for the next phase of growth, the statement said.

In 2021-22, Zetwerk recorded six-fold growth in the total gross merchandise value to Rs 5718 crore against Rs 951 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating revenue rose six-fold to Rs 4,961 crore from Rs 835 crore in 2020-21 Zetwerk said that Bhandari will also work closely with investors and drive external stakeholder engagements.

Some of Zetwerk's marquee investors include Greenoaks, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), D1 Capital Partners, Accel Partners, Lightspeed, Avenir Growth and Kae Capital.

Before joining Zetwerk, Bhandari led Group Corporate Finance at RPG Enterprises.

Bhandari has also worked as an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and ICICI Securities, among others, where he was engaged with corporates across sectors while playing a strategic role around mergers and acquisitions, financing and debt capital markets and private equity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023