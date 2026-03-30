Exercise Dweep Shakti: Showcasing India's Military Might
Exercise Dweep Shakti, a joint military operation by the Indian Armed Forces, showcased seamless coordination in amphibious assaults and maritime operations, utilizing advanced technology to reinforce national security. Conducted from March 24-28, it demonstrated India's readiness for coastal and island defense with precision and interoperability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Armed Forces have successfully conducted Exercise Dweep Shakti, a high-intensity joint military operation aimed at enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.
The exercise, held from March 24-28, involved coordinated amphibious assaults and maritime dominance operations, highlighting the forces' precision and readiness.
Employing next-generation equipment and drones, the exercise validated the integrated capabilities essential for rapid response, reinforcing India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)