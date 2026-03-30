Exercise Dweep Shakti: Showcasing India's Military Might

The Indian Armed Forces have successfully conducted Exercise Dweep Shakti, a high-intensity joint military operation aimed at enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.

The exercise, held from March 24-28, involved coordinated amphibious assaults and maritime dominance operations, highlighting the forces' precision and readiness.

Employing next-generation equipment and drones, the exercise validated the integrated capabilities essential for rapid response, reinforcing India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)