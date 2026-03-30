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Exercise Dweep Shakti: Showcasing India's Military Might

Exercise Dweep Shakti, a joint military operation by the Indian Armed Forces, showcased seamless coordination in amphibious assaults and maritime operations, utilizing advanced technology to reinforce national security. Conducted from March 24-28, it demonstrated India's readiness for coastal and island defense with precision and interoperability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:25 IST
Exercise Dweep Shakti: Showcasing India's Military Might
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Armed Forces have successfully conducted Exercise Dweep Shakti, a high-intensity joint military operation aimed at enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.

The exercise, held from March 24-28, involved coordinated amphibious assaults and maritime dominance operations, highlighting the forces' precision and readiness.

Employing next-generation equipment and drones, the exercise validated the integrated capabilities essential for rapid response, reinforcing India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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