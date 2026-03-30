Global Experts Unite at Luobing Theory Congress
The 22nd International Congress on Luobing Theory in Shijiazhuang convened experts from around the globe to explore the innovative applications of Luobing theory in treating major diseases. The event highlighted the unveiling of 'The Compendium of Luobing Theory' by Wu Yiling, aiming to modernize traditional Chinese medicine and enhance global health.
- Country:
- China
SHIJIAZHUANG, China — Esteemed experts and industry leaders gathered in Shijiazhuang for the 22nd International Congress on Luobing Theory, aimed at exploring innovative applications of this traditional Chinese medicine theory. The congress, with its theme 'Inheritance, Openness, Innovation, and Integration,' fostered international collaboration and significant discourse.
A key highlight was the unveiling of 'The Compendium of Luobing Theory,' a comprehensive work by Wu Yiling and his research team, marking a significant step in the modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. This pivotal text is set to expand the utilization of Luobing theory in treating life-threatening diseases like cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer.
The congress featured various sub-forums including coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, and cancer, showcasing the role of Luobing theory in public health. Notably, the Overseas Forum will continue this important dialogue in Singapore later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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