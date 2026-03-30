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YES BANK: Setting Sustainability Benchmarks in Indian Banking

YES BANK has emerged as the top-rated Indian bank in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025, with a score of 79. It stands among the top 15% globally in banking sustainability. The bank is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 and empowering women customers through its YES LEAP program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:19 IST
YES BANK: Setting Sustainability Benchmarks in Indian Banking
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YES BANK has solidified its position as a sustainability leader in the Indian banking sector, achieving a commendable score of 79 on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. Ranked as India's highest-rated bank in the assessment, YES BANK boasts a 7-point improvement from the previous year, marking its inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition places YES BANK among the top 15% of global banking leaders. Among over 9,200 companies assessed globally across 59 industries, only 848 organizations made it into the yearbook. YES BANK distinguishes itself as the only Indian bank among 76 high-scoring Indian companies to achieve this recognition.

In addition to S&P Global accolades, YES BANK has maintained its position in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third year and holds the ISS ESG 'Prime' Status—unique among Indian banks. The bank's ambitious ESG strategy aims for net-zero emissions by 2030, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, governance, and social impact, including women's empowerment through its YES LEAP initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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