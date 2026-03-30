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Gehlot Asserts UDF's Strong Prospects in Kerala Elections

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front will secure victory in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. While addressing reporters, Gehlot emphasized the traditional power shifts between coalitions and dismissed accusations of 'soft Hindutva' from opposing parties. He criticized the misuse of central agencies and voiced concerns over democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:24 IST
Gehlot Asserts UDF's Strong Prospects in Kerala Elections
Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence on Monday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to form the government in Kerala. The state is set to hold its Assembly elections on April 9.

Speaking to the press before departing for Kerala, Gehlot noted the historical alternation of power between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF. Despite Congress not securing governance in the previous elections, he highlighted the democratic nature of electoral outcomes.

Gehlot repudiated accusations of 'soft Hindutva' tactics leveled by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labeling them as expected political rhetoric. Raising concerns about the current national atmosphere, he criticized the misuse of central agencies like the ED and the CBI, and claimed there is undue pressure on the judiciary.

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