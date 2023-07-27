Left Menu

Sona BLW Precision Q1 net profit up 47 pc to Rs 112 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:27 IST
Sona BLW Precision Q1 net profit up 47 pc to Rs 112 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 47 per cent to Rs 112 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 731 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 584 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, also known as Sona Comstar, said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board, which met on Thursday, approved an investment of Rs 99.7 crore for capacity expansion of its Chennai plant from 4 lakh to 6 lakh electric vehicle traction motors.

It also decided to add a new capacity of 5 lakh units of printed circuit board assembly by 2024-2025.

''We have continued to progress on all our key strategic priorities. With four new BEV (battery Electric Vehicle) program wins, our net order book grew to Rs 22,000 crore, of which EVs contributed 78 per cent,'' Sona Comstar Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer Vivek Vikram Singh said.

Shares of the company declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 591.60 apiece on the BSE.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023