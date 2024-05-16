Left Menu

Japan's economy skids, complicating BOJ's rate hike plans

Japan's economy contracted in the first quarter, squeezed by weaker consumption and external demand and throwing a fresh challenge to policymakers as the central bank looks to lift interest rates away from near-zero levels.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 05:57 IST
Japan's economy skids, complicating BOJ's rate hike plans

Japan's economy contracted in the first quarter, squeezed by weaker consumption and external demand and throwing a fresh challenge to policymakers as the central bank looks to lift interest rates away from near-zero levels. Preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data from the Cabinet Office on Thursday showed Japan's economy shrank 2.0% annualised in January-March from the prior quarter, faster than the 1.5% drop seen in a Reuters poll of economists. Downwardly revised data showed GDP barely grew in the fourth quarter.

The reading translates into a quarterly contraction of 0.5%, versus a 0.4% decline expected by economists. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the Japanese economy, fell 0.7%, bigger than the forecast 0.2% drop. It was the fourth straight quarter of decline, the longest streak since 2009.

"Japan's economy hit the bottom in the first quarter," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The economy will certainly rebound this quarter thanks to rising wages although uncertainty remains on service consumption." Capital spending, a key driver of private demand, fell 0.8% in the first quarter, versus an expected decline of 0.7%, despite hefty corporate earnings.

External demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.3 of a percentage point off first quarter GDP estimates. Policymakers are counting on rising wages and income tax cuts from June to help spur flagging consumption.

The drag to growth from an earthquake in the Noto area this year and the suspension of operations at Toyota's Daihatsu unit are also expected to fade. Still, a sharp decline in the yen to levels unseen since 1990 has fueled concerns about higher living costs, squeezing consumption.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised interest rates in March for the first time since 2007, in a landmark shift away from negative rates, but the central bank is expected to go slow in unwinding easy money conditions given a fragile economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024