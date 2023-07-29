Left Menu

Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express checked thoroughly at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:17 IST
Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express checked thoroughly at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night after an information was received claiming that there was a bomb on the train, police said.

The train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9:34 pm on Friday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The train was thoroughly searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, the official said.

No explosive was found on the train, he added.

The train was allowed to leave the station at 1:48 am, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023