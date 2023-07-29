Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express checked thoroughly at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat
The Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night after an information was received claiming that there was a bomb on the train, police said.
The train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9:34 pm on Friday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.
The train was thoroughly searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, the official said.
No explosive was found on the train, he added.
The train was allowed to leave the station at 1:48 am, the official said.
