No strikes at UK's No.2 airport Gatwick this weekend -union
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
There will be no strike action at Britain's no.2 airport Gatwick on Aug.4 - Aug.8, the Unite union said, after workers for GGS who handle baggage for British Airways voted to accept an improved pay offer.
Strike action planned by ground handlers at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies, had already been called off, the union said on Wednesday.
