Why Jobs Alone Cannot End Poverty: World Bank Reveals What Really Drives Global Progress

A major study by the World Bank has revealed that improving workers' incomes, rather than simply creating more jobs, has been the main force behind global poverty reduction over the past two decades. Conducted by researchers Maurizio Bussolo, Christoph Lakner and Minh Cong Nguyen, the study draws on research from the World Bank's Development Data Group, Development Economics, and Fiscal Policy and Growth Global Department. Published in October 2026 as A Global Profile of Work and Poverty: Two Decades of Evidence, the report examines household survey data from 150 economies representing 96 percent of the world's population. Its findings offer important lessons for governments, development agencies and businesses seeking to reduce poverty through better employment opportunities.

The research shows that extreme poverty declined substantially between 2003 and 2024, with the share of people living on less than $3 a day falling from approximately one-third of the global population to around one-tenth. However, the study highlights a troubling development: employment among poorer populations has declined even as their living standards have improved.

More Jobs Are Not Enough to End Poverty

The World Bank's findings challenge the assumption that increasing employment automatically reduces poverty. Instead, higher earnings and better economic returns from existing work have been the biggest contributors to improvements in living standards.

Among the poorest 20 percent of the global population, welfare per person increased by approximately 2.75 percent annually. Improvements in welfare per worker contributed 3.57 percentage points to this growth, while declining employment reduced it by 0.51 percentage points. Demographic changes also had a negative effect.

The employment gap between poor and non-poor populations widened significantly. In 2003, approximately 64 percent of working-age adults living below the $8.30 daily poverty threshold were employed, compared with 65 percent of those above it.

By 2024, employment among poorer adults had fallen to 59 percent, while the rate among non-poor adults increased to 67 percent.

The findings suggest that governments must look beyond job creation targets and focus on wages, productivity, employment stability and the quality of available work.

Education and Agriculture Keep Millions Trapped in Poverty

Educational inequality remains one of the strongest barriers preventing poor workers from accessing better-paying jobs.

According to the study, 61 percent of workers living below the $3 daily poverty threshold had primary education or less, compared with 25 percent of non-poor workers. Only 39 percent of extremely poor workers had completed secondary education or higher, against 76 percent of non-poor workers.

Limited education reduces access to skilled occupations and increases dependence on informal employment.

Agriculture remains another major source of inequality. Approximately 66 percent of extremely poor workers were employed in agriculture, compared with just 20 percent of non-poor workers.

Self-employment was also considerably more common among poorer populations. Around 79 percent of extremely poor workers were self-employed, compared with 35 percent of non-poor workers.

These figures highlight the need for agricultural modernization, vocational training, rural infrastructure and stronger connections between farmers and markets.

For developing economies, helping workers move into more productive activities could generate substantial improvements in household incomes.

Women and Large Families Face Greater Economic Disadvantages

The research identifies gender inequality and household composition as additional obstacles to poverty reduction.

Working-age adults among the poorest populations support approximately three times as many dependents as those at the top of the global income distribution. This places greater financial pressure on households already struggling with limited earnings.

Women's employment also follows a distinctive pattern. Participation is particularly low among lower-middle-income households, where childcare responsibilities, social restrictions and limited access to suitable jobs can prevent women from entering paid employment.

Poor women are frequently concentrated in agriculture, unpaid family businesses and other low-productivity activities.

The findings underline the importance of affordable childcare, safe transportation, education and policies that improve women's access to productive employment.

Greater participation by women could increase household earnings, strengthen economic resilience and reduce poverty across generations.

Better Skills and Higher Earnings Could Transform Poverty Reduction

The World Bank's simulations illustrate how improvements in employment, education and occupational opportunities could accelerate poverty reduction.

Increasing employment among poorer households to 75 percent could reduce extreme poverty from 10.8 percent to 8.6 percent. At the broader $8.30 poverty threshold, poverty could fall from 51.3 percent to 42 percent.

Improving women's employment could reduce poverty at the $8.30 threshold to approximately 40.8 percent.

Education offers particularly significant potential. If poorer workers achieved educational levels comparable to non-poor workers, extreme poverty could decline from 10.7 percent to 5.9 percent, representing a reduction of approximately 45 percent.

Moving workers from self-employment into wage employment could reduce extreme poverty by around 21 percent, while shifting agricultural workers into non-agricultural occupations could lower it by 18 percent.

However, the researchers emphasize that these are illustrative simulations, not guaranteed outcomes. Actual results would depend on labour-market conditions, wages and the availability of productive jobs.

For policymakers, the message is clear: sustainable poverty reduction requires investments in education, skills, agricultural productivity, women's employment and economic diversification.

For international development partners and private businesses, the findings highlight opportunities to support workforce training, rural enterprises and higher-productivity industries.

Ultimately, the report concludes that the global fight against poverty must focus not only on how many people work, but also on whether their work provides enough income to build a better life.