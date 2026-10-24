From Deepfakes to Stolen Savings: IMF and World Bank Map a Global Fight Against Online Fraud

The rapid expansion of digital banking, instant payments and online financial services has created a global fraud crisis threatening consumers, businesses and financial stability. A 2026 report jointly prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), titled The Bangkok Blueprint for Fraud-Resilient Financial Services, warns that online financial fraud has evolved from isolated criminal activity into a serious economic threat. Launched during the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Thailand, the report presents 12 policy recommendations across five strategic areas to help governments, financial regulators, banks and technology companies protect digital financial systems.

The report reveals that cyber incidents affecting the financial sector have increased tenfold over the past decade, while online fraud cases have nearly tripled. Financial-sector incidents account for approximately 10% of global cyber events. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance estimated worldwide fraud-related losses at nearly $500 billion in 2025. In the United States, actual consumer fraud losses were estimated at $195.9 billion in 2024, compared with just $12.7 billion in officially reported losses, showing how much financial crime remains hidden.

Digital Fraud Threatens Global Financial Inclusion

The growing fraud crisis threatens years of progress in expanding access to financial services. In low- and middle-income countries, the proportion of adults holding transaction accounts increased from 41% in 2011 to 75% in 2025, while 62% made or received digital payments. However, rising fraud could discourage consumers from using mobile banking, electronic wallets and digital payment platforms, weakening economic participation and small-business development.

The report identifies a major shift in criminal tactics. Instead of relying only on stolen passwords or hacked accounts, fraudsters increasingly manipulate victims into transferring money themselves. Investment scams, cryptocurrency fraud, impersonation schemes and fraudulent online purchases exploit fear, urgency and trust. Research suggests that approximately 50% to 70% of adults worldwide have experienced online scam attempts, with people aged 29 to 60 among those most frequently victimized.

Beyond financial losses, victims often experience anxiety, emotional distress and declining confidence in digital services, potentially pushing them away from formal financial systems.

Artificial Intelligence Makes Financial Scams More Dangerous

Artificial intelligence is transforming online fraud by allowing criminals to create realistic fake voices, videos and identities. Fraudsters can impersonate family members, company executives, government officials and celebrities to convince victims to transfer money or reveal sensitive information.

Automated phishing campaigns and commercially available fraud tools allow criminal networks to target large numbers of people at relatively low cost. These operations increasingly cross national borders and are sometimes connected to human trafficking, organized crime and money laundering.

According to the report, 90% of 165 jurisdictions assessed by the Financial Action Task Force identified fraud as a major money laundering threat. Criminals frequently transfer stolen funds through multiple accounts and countries within minutes, making recovery extremely difficult.

However, the report also recognizes that artificial intelligence can strengthen financial security by detecting unusual transactions, identifying suspicious behavior and helping institutions respond faster.

Governments and Banks Must Build Stronger Fraud Defenses

The IMF and World Bank recommend comprehensive national strategies supported by stronger laws, clear institutional responsibilities and coordinated action. Governments should establish legal frameworks defining the responsibilities of banks, payment providers, technology companies and consumers when fraud occurs.

Financial institutions should integrate security measures directly into digital services, including stronger authentication, payment recipient verification, transaction alerts and real-time monitoring. Suspicious transfers could trigger additional checks or temporary delays before money leaves an account.

The report emphasizes that basic fraud protection should be included in financial services rather than offered as an additional paid feature. Security measures must also remain accessible to low-income consumers, older adults and people with limited digital literacy.

Banks and regulators should establish shared fraud-detection systems to identify suspicious patterns across institutions. Existing cybersecurity and anti-money laundering systems can help detect fraudulent identities, suspicious transactions and accounts used to move stolen money.

Global Cooperation and Consumer Protection Hold the Key

Because financial fraud frequently crosses borders, the report calls for stronger international cooperation, faster intelligence sharing and coordinated investigations. It highlights INTERPOL's Operation First Light, involving 61 countries and resulting in approximately $257 million in seized assets.

Governments should also work with telecommunications companies, social media platforms and online marketplaces because many scams begin through fraudulent advertisements, messaging applications and deceptive websites.

Consumer protection is another priority. Authorities should provide simple fraud-reporting channels, clear compensation rules and public awareness campaigns explaining common scams and consumer rights. Better national fraud statistics would help policymakers track losses, identify emerging threats and measure the effectiveness of preventive measures.

The Bangkok Blueprint ultimately warns that digital finance cannot remain inclusive and trustworthy without stronger protection against fraud. Its recommendations seek to make financial systems safer through coordinated prevention, early detection, rapid recovery and effective enforcement, ensuring that digital innovation continues supporting economic growth without exposing households and businesses to escalating financial crime.