More needs to be done to improve trade relations between SA-NZ

While bilateral economic and trade relations between South Africa and New Zealand continue to increase steadily, more still needs to be done to boost growth.

This is according to the International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, who was delivering opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with her New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in Cape Town.

According to the Minister, the total trade between the countries amounts to R3 billion, with exports to New Zealand at a total of R1 billion and imports from South Africa sitting at R2 billion.

South Africa, Pandor said, is currently New Zealand’s 35th export market and the 18th most important source of visitors.

“I’m sure that we can put shoulder to the wheel and work on improving these figures. We have the potential to trade more with each other,” she said on Friday.

New Zealand’s ties with South Africa range from trade and tourism, agriculture, disarmament, fisheries, environment, indigenous and human rights issues, as well as sports.

The Minister reminded delegates that the relations date back to the colonial era and recalled how during apartheid the island country led the way in isolating the regime.

“It’s something we never forget and continue to be grateful for. Who can forget how Labour Prime Minister, the inimitable David Lange in 1984, booted the last apartheid-era Consul General out of Wellington? We were proud to re-establish full diplomatic relations on 19 January 1994.”

She also spoke about how, in line with other Commonwealth countries, New Zealand lifted trade, investment and financial sanctions against apartheid following the inauguration of the first fully democratic South African government in 1994.

New Zealand subsequently established a High Commission in Pretoria in 1996.

“President Nelson Mandela visited your country in 1995 to acknowledge and thank New Zealand for its support during the apartheid regime.

“Your country had one of the strongest and staunchest anti-apartheid movements in the world and the sports boycott that you upheld struck a huge blow to the apartheid regime and helped to bring the world’s attention to our struggle,” Pandor said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the countries have concluded nine signed agreements.

“I am thrilled that we will be signing a Memorandum of Cooperation on Bilateral Cooperation, as this will be another testimony of our growing relations.”

South Africa and New Zealand, she said, work well together in a multilateral arena such as the United Nations (UN) and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

They also share common views on international issues, such as the protection of the oceans and sustainable agricultural development, and are strong supporters of nuclear non-proliferation.

“We are also two of the five gateway countries to Antarctica. I would like to hear more about how your country unlocks the economic benefits this brings as I am told that Christchurch’s economy thrives as a result, and we would like the same for Cape Town.”

In 2019, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced the changes in visa requirements enabling New Zealanders to enter South Africa for 90 days visa-free for tourism purposes.

Mahuta is expected to attend the Netball World Cup semi-final match in Cape Town on Saturday, 5 August 2023.

“I wish the Silver Ferns well, but not if they are playing against our Proteas,” the Minister quipped.

“I must say that I’m super proud of the way our Proteas played against your Silver Ferns, the reigning champs, and held them to a draw, what an electrifying game.”

Spar Proteas goal attacker, Nichole Taljaard, scored with seconds remaining to earn a 48 - 48 draw against the defending champions New Zealand at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday.

Pandor also congratulated New Zealand for the spectacular opening ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)