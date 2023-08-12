Customs seize more than 1 kg gold from 2 passengers at Kolkata Airport
The market value of the seized gold is more than Rs 26 lakh, the officials said.The customs officials also seized 542 gm of gold from another passenger on Friday night.
The Customs department seized more than 1 kg of gold from two passengers at the Kolkata International Airport, officials said on Saturday.
Officials of the Air Intelligence Branch of the Customs Department on Friday night detained a woman passenger who was moving suspiciously after her return from Bangkok. During interrogation the woman said that gold was hidden in her anus, they said.
Around 449 gm of gold was recovered from her. The market value of the seized gold is more than Rs 26 lakh, the officials said.
The customs officials also seized 542 gm of gold from another passenger on Friday night. The passenger from Abu Dhabi had hidden the gold in his pant pockets. The market value of the seized gold is more than 29 lakh, they added.
