Dtic, SA BRICS Business Council host BRICS Trade Fair

The Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand will be a hive of activity when the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) and the South African BRICS Business Council host the BRICS Trade Fair.

The fair will run from 19 - 23 August 2023 ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] Summit in Sandton.

The fair will be officially opened by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, together with his BRICS counterparts on 19 August.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for showcasing products and services from the BRICS countries, as well as business-to-business interaction aimed at increasing intra-BRICS trade and investment.

The fair and the BRICS Business Council Programme will include a series of sectoral sessions that will include, among others:

• Energy Cooperation Forum;

• Accelerating Infrastructure Development through Government Business/Private Partnerships;

• Embracing the Digital Economy for Transformation and Advancement;

• BRICS Dialogue on Airlift Strategy;

• Importance of Skills for Emerging and Future Jobs;

• DFI Funding Instruments;

• The BRICS Manufacturing Forum;

• Oceans Economy High Level Dialogue;

• Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention and Response (PPPR) - Side Event and

• Africa’s Economic Place in the BRICS Alliance, which will be hosted by the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA).

The fair will be a platform to showcase proudly South African products and services from companies and institutions from South Africa and the rest of Africa, as well as Brazil, Russia, India and China.

These companies and institutions are from sectors such as agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, automotives, pharmaceuticals, energy and energy infrastructure.

South Africa, as Chair of BRICS, will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 22 - 24 August 2023, under the theme, 'BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism'.

The summit will be preceded by the Inward Buying and Investment Missions from Brazil, Russia, India and China, which will take place in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from 13 - 23 August 2023, and the BRICS Business Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 August 2023.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)