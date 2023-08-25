Left Menu

Scindia releases book on AAI airports' terminal building architecture

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:00 IST
Scindia releases book on AAI airports' terminal building architecture
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday released a coffee table book on traditional and local architecture of various terminal buildings at AAI airports.

The book showcases the facade of terminal buildings at 19 airports.

Senior civil aviation ministry officials and heads of AAI, DGCA, BCAS, among others were present at the launch of the book titled 'Traditional & Local Architecture on Elevation & Design of Upcoming New Terminal Buildings' in the national capital.

For the new buildings being constructed, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) takes conscious efforts to bring in the local architecture and culture in the facade and interiors, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said before the release of the book.

''Designed to reflect the diversity of the area's culture, tradition and art, the terminal buildings will serve as symbols of pride both for the local community and for the nation at large,'' Scindia said in the foreword to the book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023