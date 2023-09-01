Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 30 pc rise in 2-wheeler sales at 103,336 units in Aug

The company also sold 20,291 vehicles in the exports market in August, Suzuki Motorcycle India said. We saw strong demand for our products within India, which has aided us in our continued growth, Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India said on Friday its two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 103,336 units in August.

The company had sold 79,559 two-wheelers in August 2022, the company said. Total domestic sales during August rose 28 per cent to 83,045 units as compared to 64,654 units in August 2022, it said. The company also sold 20,291 vehicles in the exports market in August, Suzuki Motorcycle India said. ''We saw strong demand for our products within India, which has aided us in our continued growth,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said.

