Left Menu

Fresh incident of stone pelting on train reported in Kerala

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 02-09-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 11:39 IST
Fresh incident of stone pelting on train reported in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh incident of stone pelting on trains in Kerala, the window pane of a Mumbai-bound express train was damaged on Friday night, Railway police officials said on Saturday.

The Netravati Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai, however, continued its journey as there were no reports of any injuries to any passengers.

A Railway police official said stones were pelted at the train when it was running through the Kumbala area of the Kasaragod district at around 8:45 pm on Friday.

In recent times, multiple incidents of stone-pelting on trains have been reported from the southern state. On August 21, window panes of a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express were damaged in such attacks.

Similar incidents of stone-pelting on trains were reported on August 13, when the Mangalore-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express were attacked by miscreants in Kannur district.

Prior to that, a Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones a couple of times in May after it was launched in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had arrested three persons last week in connection with two separate stone-pelting incidents on trains in Malappuram and Kannur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023