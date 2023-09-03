EMU train coach derails in Delhi, no injuries
A coach of a local EMU train derailed in central Delhi on Sunday, officials said. A senior police officer said the electric multiple unit EMU train coach derailed near Bhairon Marg. No injury has been reported. No public person was present at the spot. Railway staff members have arrived for repairs, the officer said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A coach of a local EMU train derailed in central Delhi on Sunday, officials said. A senior police officer said the electric multiple unit (EMU) train coach derailed near Bhairon Marg. ''No injury has been reported. No public person was present at the spot. Railway staff members have arrived for repairs,'' the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railway
- Bhairon Marg
- Delhi
Advertisement