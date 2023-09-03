Left Menu

5 dead in autorickshaw-lorry collision in AP

Five people died in a collision involving an autorickshaw and a lorry in Bapatla district early on Sunday, said police.The mishap occurred on the Guntur-Kurnool highway near Santhamaguluru village at 4.30 am. A case was registered under IPC Section 304, police said adding they are on the lookout for the lorry driver who is on the run.

Updated: 03-09-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:53 IST
Five people died in a collision involving an autorickshaw and a lorry in Bapatla district early on Sunday, said police.

The mishap occurred on the Guntur-Kurnool highway near Santhamaguluru village at 4.30 am. Two people who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Narsaraopeta hospital, they said.

“.. to avoid potholes on the road the lorry driver suddenly swerved the vehicle to the right and collided with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction,” Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, who visited the accident spot, told PTI.

According to the official, the autorickshaw carrying seven people was returning from a wedding banquet in Markapur. A case was registered under IPC Section 304, police said adding they are on the lookout for the lorry driver who is on the run.

