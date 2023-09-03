Left Menu

The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, she also said teams have been formed to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.The MCD Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working continuously to ensure that the roads, parks, markets and other public places are neat and clean.

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned, anti-larval spraying in all wards: Delhi mayor on G20 preparations
The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, she also said teams have been formed to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.

''The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is working continuously to ensure that the roads, parks, markets and other public places are neat and clean. It is a matter of great pride for Delhi that India is hosting the G20 Summit and we will put our best foot forward,'' she said.

Oberoi said that 11,200-11,300 garbage vulnerable points were identified and cleaned and those spots are now being beautified.

Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is dumped regularly.

Earlier in the day, Oberoi and Durgesh Pathak -- the AAP's MCD in-charge -- visited Laxmi Nagar and Narayana Vihar to take stock of the preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit.

Oberoi said the MCD and the public works department are working to clean, beautify and renovate roads in the city.

Anti-larval spraying is being conducted in all 250 wards, she told reporters.

Later, a statement issued by Oberoi's office said 52 mechanical road-sweeping machines have been deployed.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said Ghalib ki Haveli in Ballimaran and Town Hall in Chandni Chowk are also ready to welcome the G20 delegates and tourists.

Mayor Oberoi also said that public urinals are being cleaned and the MCD is cleaning 35 prominent roads round the clock. Over 250 employees have been deployed to clean Delhi's road around Rajghat, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, streets around Delhi Zoo, Bhairav Marg, Vikas Marg and Tilak Marg, she added.

''We have deployed 12,000 workers on special duty to prepare Delhi for the G20 Summit, including 1,500 workers in the Central Zone, 1,000 in the South Zone, 1,500 in the Najafgarh Zone, and 250 workers around Pragati Maidan,'' Oberoi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement also said that about 12,000 garbage vulnerable points were cleaned. All temporary encroachments have been removed from roads. Three major drains around Pragati Maidan were cleaned to prevent waterlogging during rains, it said.

Besides, special dustbins have been placed along main roads and near hotels to prevent littering, the statement said.

