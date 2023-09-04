sploot raises USD 800,000 of seed funding through Info Edge, Syndicate, and other VCs/investors

PNN New Delhi [India], September 4: sploot, a pet-parenting mobile app started by Delhi-based Garima Kaushal and Arnav Sahni, has raised USD 800,000 through its second round of seed funding. The app is backed by Info Edge's subsidiary Redstart Labs and angel investors.

With the newly raised funding, the company aims to leverage it to expand its services, including dog walking and grooming, quality and ready-to-feed dog food. They also plan to embark on a territorial expansion. For many pet parents, sploot is a dependable ally offering solutions to pet problems and simplifying chores through its community and services. With over 100K downloads across the Play Store and App Store, sploot has delivered 80,000+ meals across the city and offered 100,000+ dog walks in the Delhi-NCR region alone. This community-led platform currently boasts 82K+ followers on Instagram. The Co-founder and CEO of sploot, Garima Kaushal, took this opportunity to share, "The idea for sploot came from seeing generations of pet parents learn by making the same mistakes. Sploot was our effort to help pet parents be better by learning collectively from each other and the experts. We believe that education about pet parenting is the first step towards influencing purchase decisions."

Info Edge has been associated with sploot since its first round of seed funding, where it invested USD 500,000 in 2022. A firm partner, Vibhore Sharma, said, "Various studies value India's pet care market at over USD 500 million, and it is likely to grow multifold at 20% annually. This growth will increase the demand for pet care products, services, and experts. sploot is on its way to being the platform for pet parents to get everything they need in one place." Along with this, sploot is also backed by Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of LeverageEdu and Fly; Yatish Talvadia, Serial entrepreneur & Angel Investor; Sanjay Singh, a former member of PayTM; and Mukul, an angel investor and a former member of Adobe, Aryan Mhaiskar, Angel investor, and others participating via GripInvest.

The founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, Akshay Chaturvedi, said, "India's youth is now single-handedly giving rise to the pet parenting industry, and this is, in turn, giving rise to the demand for more things than just quality pet food, grooming, accessories, and other vet services. I am happy to see sploot enabling this generation of hustlers with the ease of pet parenting at just a click." Garima Kaushal (IIM A, XIC, SRCC) and Arnav Sahni (SRCC) are fellow pet parents who identified a need for more awareness and the growing interest of people in adopting pets. This motivated them to help people be better pet parents for their pets. With sploot, they have harboured a community that handholds users through raising pets while offering the convenience of all products and services under one roof. sploot has previously been a part of Blume Ventures' Lead Tribe, a learning and networking program for early-stage women entrepreneurs, and Google's Appscale Academy, a platform that mentors new-gen tech entrepreneurs and helps them grow into successful global businesses.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)