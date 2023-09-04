Left Menu

China stocks log best day in a month after Beijing intensifies stimulus measures

** Property developer Country Garden jumped 14.6% after it won approval from its creditors to extend payments for an onshore private bond. ** Foreign investors, after a record monthly net selling in August, bought a net 6.8 billion yuan ($935.14 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:23 IST
China stocks log best day in a month after Beijing intensifies stimulus measures
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks jumped on Monday, logging their best day in more than a month, as authorities stepped up measures to boost the country's faltering economy after previous stimulus policies failed to drive a sustained market rally.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 3.2%.

** All four tier-1 cities in China loosened the definition of "first-time homebuyer" to ease mortgage credit for qualified individuals. Top banks paved the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources said Beijing was planning further action including relaxing home purchase restrictions. ** "They send a clear signal that policymakers want to stabilise the property market, boost growth and lift sentiment," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We suspect more piecemeal measures will continue to be introduced until policymakers are satisfied with the result."

** Most sectors rose in onshore markets, with energy , insurance firms and liquor makers up between 2.5% and 3.4%. ** The Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index jumped roughly 6% and recorded its best daily performance, after the stock regulator announced reform measures.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants added 3% and mainland property developers surged 8.2%. ** Property developer Country Garden jumped 14.6% after it won approval from its creditors to extend payments for an onshore private bond.

** Foreign investors, after a record monthly net selling in August, bought a net 6.8 billion yuan ($935.14 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Monday. ** Meanwhile, China's central government has approved setting up a special bureau within the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to promote the development and growth of the private economy, the NDRC said on Monday. ($1 = 7.2716 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023