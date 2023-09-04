Left Menu

Daryaganj SHO withdraws order asking shops to remain closed during G20 Summit

The Station House Officer of Daryaganj police station has withdrawn an order asking offices, shops, vehicle parking, DTC depot. It has been withdrawn on administrative grounds and it may be treated as cancelled, the latest order read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Station House Officer of Daryaganj police station has withdrawn an order asking offices, shops, vehicle parking, DTC depot. etc in the area to remain shut during the G20 Summit.

According to the order, which was released on Sunday, all government/private offices, shops, commercial establishments offices, cinema hall, vehicle parking, banks and schools, DTC/Cluster bus depot located at Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg Nishad Raj Marg, Dayanand Road, Kedarnath Marg, Padamchand Marg and Ansari Raod Daryaganj and within the jurisdiction of Daryaganj police station were to be kept closed on September 7 from 10 pm to September 10 up to 10 pm for G20 Summit.

Later, the SHO issued another order on Monday cancelling the Sunday's order.

An order regarding closing the all govt/private offices, shops, commercial establishments offices, cinema halls, vehicle parkings, banks and schools from 10 pm on September 7 to 10 pm on September 10 was circulated on Sunday. It has been withdrawn on administrative grounds and it may be treated as cancelled, the latest order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

