Senior citizen crushed to death by pvt bus in Thane city

A 72-year-old man was crushed to death by a private bus in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Ghodbunder Road area of the city around 9.30 am, an official said.

The driver of the bus was taking a reverse when he knocked down and ran over the senior citizen, he said. The body of the victim identified as Gajanan Durpathe has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the bus driver, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station said.

