Balasore train disaster : 28 bodies remain unclaimed

Bodies of 23 passengers remain unclaimed and unidentified though three months have elapsed since the tragic triple train disaster near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha, an official said here on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:15 IST
Bodies of 23 passengers remain unclaimed and unidentified though three months have elapsed since the tragic triple train disaster near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha, an official said here on Monday. The bodies have been kept in special freezers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and can be preserved for more time, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dilip Parida said.

"We think no more claimants will come forward as no one has arrived in the last 10 days," Parida said.

The bodies will be handed over to CBI after getting instruction from the higher authorities as it has taken over the case, the official said.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar received 162 bodies in two phases. Of them 28 bodies have remained unidentified as no claimant has come forward, he official. "We handed the bodies to the claimants after cross-matching DNA at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Delhi. Now 28 bodies are still with us. We are waiting for instruction from the railway ministry for further processing of the unclaimed bodies," Parida said. More than 100 DNA samples were sent for genetic tests to identify the victims till now. The tragedy involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, a stationary goods train and Yesvantpur-Howrah Express took place near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2 this year. At least 295 people were killed and over 1200 people injured in this tragic mishap, considered one of the worst in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

