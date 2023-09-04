France's Macron: wants to see Germany-style public transport subscription
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:36 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he wants to see a Germany-style system of low-cost monthly subscription for regional trains and said he has asked his transport minister to work on this.
Asked by HugoDecrypte, a YouTube channel geared towards news for young people, whether France was willing to make available a 49 euro per month rail pass for regional trains like in Germany, Macron said he was in favour of this.
"I have asked the transport minister to launch it with all the regions that are willing to set up this system," Macron said
