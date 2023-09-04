Left Menu

Police: 5 killed, 3 others hurt in Labour Day crash on interstate northeast of Atlanta

PTI | Duluth | Updated: 05-09-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:58 IST
Police: 5 killed, 3 others hurt in Labour Day crash on interstate northeast of Atlanta
Five people were killed and three more injured in a Labour Day crash along a Georgia interstate northeast of Atlanta, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4 am Monday on a ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in the Duluth area, Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

A vehicle went over a wall of the elevated ramp, falling onto traffic lanes, police said. Five people were found dead at the scene, and three others were taken to local hospitals.

The collision led to lengthy roads closures in the area, but they had reopened by mid-day Monday, police said.

Police have not yet identified the dead or injured or released other information about the crash.

I-85 is a major thoroughfare that connects Atlanta with Charlotte, North Carolina. The crash happened about 23 miles (37 km) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

