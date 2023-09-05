Moscow's major airports resume normal operation - watchdog

Moscow's two major airports Vnukovo and Sheremetevo, as well as the Zhukovksy airport resumed normal operations from 7:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) after a temporary traffic suspension early on Tuesday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said.

Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones that were targeting the country's capital.

