Moscow's major airports resume normal operation - watchdog
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:13 IST
Moscow's two major airports Vnukovo and Sheremetevo, as well as the Zhukovksy airport resumed normal operations from 7:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) after a temporary traffic suspension early on Tuesday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said.
Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones that were targeting the country's capital.
