Left Menu

Volvo Car India expects 'good' festival season for domestic auto industry

With improved supply chain situation and positive economic sentiment, Swedish car maker Volvo expects the upcoming festival season to be good for Indias automobile industry.A top executive of Volvo Car India has said that price parity is being slowly seen between electric cars and ICE Internal Combustion Engine cars.Volvo Car India on Monday launched its first ground up electric car C40 Recharge here at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh excluding taxes.We have been through a pandemic in the last two years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:20 IST
Volvo Car India expects 'good' festival season for domestic auto industry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With improved supply chain situation and positive economic sentiment, Swedish car maker Volvo expects the upcoming festival season to be ''good'' for India's automobile industry.

A top executive of Volvo Car India has said that price parity is being slowly seen between electric cars and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars.

Volvo Car India on Monday launched its first ground up electric car C40 Recharge here at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh (excluding taxes).

''We have been through a pandemic (in the) last two years. Then we had supply (chain) challenges. This year, it looks normal... If you look at the overall economy, there is generally a very positive sentiment. I think it (festive season) should be really good,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

The luxury car segment sales are expected to return to the 2018 peak this year, after going through a rough road during the pandemic years, he said, adding that the supply chain situation has improved though not to the extent it should have been.

''It (supply chain situation) is much better than last year,'' he said and emphasised that the upcoming festival season is expected to be good for the domestic automobile industry.

Further, Malhotra said that at a transaction level, the price of an ICE car and an electric car have been coming closer. ''Our belief is that the inflection point is likely to happen somewhere in 2025-2026''.

According to the company, bookings for the new electric vehicle will commence from Tuesday exclusively through online.

Volvo Car India also said that C40 recharge is the second electric vehicle model that has been assembled at its Hosakote plant in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023