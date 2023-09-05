Left Menu

India services PMI falls marginally but overall remains robust

According to S&P Global's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index report, growth in total sales waned but remained among the best in 13 years.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:00 IST
India services PMI falls marginally but overall remains robust
Infographic source: X/@SPGlobalPMI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's service economy output, as measured by the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell from 62.3 in July to 60.1 in August. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase, and below 50 an overall decrease. According to S&P Global's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index report, growth in total sales waned but remained among the best in 13 years.

Total new business increased for the twenty-fifth month in a row during August. Advertising and robust demand for services were among the reasons listed for growth. "(Export business in) several regions contributed to the upturn, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Demand strength also fostered a heightened sense of optimism regarding the outlook, boding well for economic growth prospects," Pollyanna De Lima added. Meanwhile, India's manufacturing sector growth gained momentum in August PMI posting 58.6 as compared to 57.7 in July.

According to S&P Global's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index report released on Friday, new orders in and manufacturing output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years during the month of August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023