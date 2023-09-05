United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:27 IST
United Airlines said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a systemwide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.
