PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:53 IST
Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Sep 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro on September 4 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 71.03 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a few days ago.

The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 69.94 lakh.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

''The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) broke its own highest passenger journey record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, marking the highest-ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro,'' a senior official said.

Prior to August 29, the highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 68.16 lakh on August 28.

The milestone, achieved on Monday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

