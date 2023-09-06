Left Menu

IndiGo notifies passengers about flight cancellations in connection with G20 Summit

IndiGo on Wednesday said passengers have been notified about flight cancellations at the Delhi airport in connection with G20 Summit.Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023, the airline said in a statement.It did not provide details about the number of flights that are likely to be affected.G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 13:33 IST
IndiGo notifies passengers about flight cancellations in connection with G20 Summit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Wednesday said passengers have been notified about flight cancellations at the Delhi airport in connection with G20 Summit.

''Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023,'' the airline said in a statement.

It did not provide details about the number of flights that are likely to be affected.

G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

''Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance,'' the statement said.

Scores of flights are likely to be affected at the Delhi airport and airlines are offering waiver of charges for customers planning to reschedule their travel dates.

On Tuesday, officials in the know said airlines are making adjustments to their flight operations and select flights are being cancelled or rescheduled. One of the officials said that around 120 flights are likely to be impacted during the September 8-10 period.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

On August 26, DIAL said it had received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023