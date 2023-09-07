Left Menu

Technical issues in Postbank SASSA Cards resolved

This means that SASSA customers using the Postbank SASSA Gold Cards can now access their social grants money via ATM's and Post Office branches.

07-09-2023
Postbank’s technical teams are working on restoring the transactions inside the retailers to full capacity as there are still intermittent challenges with transactions performed through this channel. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The technical difficulty that intermittently affected social grants customers using the Postbank South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Gold Cards has been resolved for all ATM and Post Office branch transactions.

“The processing of the reversals of funds debited on the accounts that declined since yesterday (Tuesday) due to a system error is underway. Beneficiaries that have attempted withdrawals since yesterday are urged to give this process some time before attempting any further transactions. It is anticipated that the funds will be reversed into all beneficiaries accounts approximately in the next 24 hours,” the Postbank said on Wednesday.

Postbank’s technical teams are working on restoring the transactions inside the retailers to full capacity as there are still intermittent challenges with transactions performed through this channel.

“We apologise to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thank them for their patience. Postbank will continue providing detailed updates.

“Social grants recipients are also advised that the technical challenge experienced with grants withdrawals since yesterday are an isolated incident that is not related to the validity of the Postbank SASSA Gold Cards.

“SASSA Gold Cards remain valid as a means to accessing social grants payments despite the expiry date written on the cards until Postbank replaces the cards within cards replacement period granted to us by the Reserve Bank,” the Postbank said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release) 

