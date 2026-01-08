Trump Administration's Bold Exit: US Withdraws from Global Organisations

The Trump administration has taken another major step away from global cooperation by announcing a withdrawal from dozens of international organisations, including several affiliated with the United Nations. This move is expected to further strain international relationships and hinder collaborative efforts to tackle global challenges, especially in the field of climate change.

An anonymous US official disclosed that President Donald Trump signed an executive order, halting US support for 66 international bodies. The administration criticized these institutions as being redundant, mismanaged, and a potential threat to US sovereignty, indicating a retraction from organisations perceived as advancing 'woke' initiatives.

The decision has sparked concern among global leaders and experts, particularly regarding the US's withdrawal from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Critics argue that the absence of one of the world's largest economies could significantly impede global climate efforts. Despite these actions, the administration remains interested in influencing standard-setting initiatives to counterbalance China's growing global influence.

