Industry players to discuss demand creation, exports at Global Stainless-Steel Expo next week

Over 500 stakeholders of stainless steel industry from India and abroad are expected to discuss opportunities in the sector at the Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2023.

The three-day Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2023 (GSSE 2023) will be held in Mumbai next week, its organiser Virgo Communications and Exhibitions (VCE) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Topics like demand creation, emissions target, exports, research and development (R&D) of new technologies crucial for the sector will be taken up at the event, which will be attended by over 500 industry professionals directly affiliated with the stainless steel industry, VCE said.

''With the hosting of G20, the stainless steel industry is set to play a pivotal role in India's ambitious goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. At the GSSE 2023, there will be several CEO round tables, Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, besides a number industry and technical sessions,'' VCE Director Anitha Raghunath said in the statement.

Stainless steel industry leaders from India and abroad as well as government representatives are attending the event which begins on September 14, she said.

The summit will also provide a platform to players looking for collaborations or partnership in the sector which has registered ''a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-9 per cent (in India), surpassing the global average CAGR of 5.8 per cent,'' the statement said.

Some of the focus areas will be application of stainless steel in growing sectors like renewable energy (solar, wind and hydro), automobiles and heavy transport, electric vehicles (EVs), railways and metro projects, redevelopment of railway station, defence and aerospace sector, among others.

