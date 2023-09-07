Left Menu

US Vice President Harris calls NKorea-Russia military support "huge mistake"

Harris, who is in Jakarta, Indonesia for an ASEAN summit, told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Thursday that it would be a sign of desperation for Russia to seek aid from the reclusive North Korea and it would further isolate both countries. "I think it would be a huge mistake.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:29 IST
US Vice President Harris calls NKorea-Russia military support "huge mistake"
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said it would be a "huge mistake" for North Korea to exchange military support with Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. Harris, who is in Jakarta, Indonesia for an ASEAN summit, told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Thursday that it would be a sign of desperation for Russia to seek aid from the reclusive North Korea and it would further isolate both countries.

"I think it would be a huge mistake. The idea that they would be supplying ammunition to that end, is -- would be a huge mistake. I also believe very strongly that for both Russia and North Korea, this will further isolate them," Harris said. U.S. officials have warned in recent days that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing, while a report said North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss supplying Moscow with weapons for its war effort.

"It is very clear that Russia has -- clearly they're very desperate. They have already experienced a strategic failure. Just think about it, at the beginning of it all, year and a half ago, the pundits were saying that this would be over in days. Well, the Ukrainians are still fighting," Harris told CBS. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday warned Kim that his country would pay a price for supplying Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023