Helicopter crashed into sea, search for crew underway - UAE regulator

An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on Friday.
The pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter are Egyptian and South African citizens, the aviation regulator said.
"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is still underway for the plane's crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority added.
