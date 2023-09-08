Russian air strike kills three in Ukraine's Kherson region - interior minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian air strike killed three civilians and wounded four other people on Friday in a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app that the air strike was on the village of Odradokamianka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Kherson
- Ukrainian
- Ihor Klymenko
- Telegram
- Klymenko
- Odradokamianka
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
Hungary wants EU to extend Ukrainian grains import ban beyond Sept 15
Ukrainians in Serbia mark independence day as Belgrade, Kyiv seek to improve ties
Zelenskiy rallies Ukrainians on Independence Day, 18 months after invasion
US imposes sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukrainian children