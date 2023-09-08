Left Menu

Guangzhou-bound Emirates flight diverted to Delhi due to medical emergency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:31 IST
  • India

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Guangzhou was diverted to Delhi on Friday due to a medical emergency, according to a source.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

The source in the know said the flight EK 362 landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital at around 1605 hours on Friday.

The A380 aircraft was flying from Dubai to Guangzhou in China and was diverted due to a medical emergency, the source added.

