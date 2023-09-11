Left Menu

Standard Chartered Global CEO Bill Winters meets with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The meeting, which took place on Monday, saw discussions between Winters and Sitharaman on a range of topics related to the banking and financial sector, as well as India's economic landscape.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:34 IST
Standard Chartered Global CEO Bill Winters meets with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Global CEO of Standard Chartered Bill Winters and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo- Nirmala Sitharaman Office/X). Image Credit: ANI
Bill Winters, the Global CEO of Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group, had a significant meeting today with India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, at her office in the capital city. Nirmala Sitharaman office posed on X, "Mr Bill Winters, Global CEO- Standard Chartered, calls on smt Nirmala Sitharaman"

The meeting, which took place on Monday, saw discussions between Winters and Sitharaman on a range of topics related to the banking and financial sector, as well as India's economic landscape. During the interaction, both parties exchanged views on various aspects of India's financial sector, including opportunities and challenges.

They delved into discussions regarding Standard Chartered's current and future engagements in India, emphasizing the bank's commitment to the country's economic growth. Standard Chartered has a longstanding presence in India and has played a vital role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment.

The meeting between Winters and Sitharaman underscores the significance of international partnerships and collaborations in today's globalized economy. It signifies India's openness to engage with global financial leaders to enhance economic growth and stability.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to contribute to strengthening the relationship between Standard Chartered and the Indian government, further promoting financial sector development and fostering investment opportunities in the country. This interaction also demonstrates the government's efforts to engage with key stakeholders in the financial sector to ensure a robust and dynamic economic environment that benefits all segments of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

