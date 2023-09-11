Standard Chartered Global CEO Bill Winters meets with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The meeting, which took place on Monday, saw discussions between Winters and Sitharaman on a range of topics related to the banking and financial sector, as well as India's economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
Bill Winters, the Global CEO of Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group, had a significant meeting today with India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, at her office in the capital city. Nirmala Sitharaman office posed on X, "Mr Bill Winters, Global CEO- Standard Chartered, calls on smt Nirmala Sitharaman"
The meeting, which took place on Monday, saw discussions between Winters and Sitharaman on a range of topics related to the banking and financial sector, as well as India's economic landscape. During the interaction, both parties exchanged views on various aspects of India's financial sector, including opportunities and challenges.
They delved into discussions regarding Standard Chartered's current and future engagements in India, emphasizing the bank's commitment to the country's economic growth. Standard Chartered has a longstanding presence in India and has played a vital role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment.
The meeting between Winters and Sitharaman underscores the significance of international partnerships and collaborations in today's globalized economy. It signifies India's openness to engage with global financial leaders to enhance economic growth and stability.
The outcomes of this meeting are expected to contribute to strengthening the relationship between Standard Chartered and the Indian government, further promoting financial sector development and fostering investment opportunities in the country. This interaction also demonstrates the government's efforts to engage with key stakeholders in the financial sector to ensure a robust and dynamic economic environment that benefits all segments of society. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Banks, stock exchanges and mutual funds should ensure customers nominate heirs to reduce quantum of unclaimed money: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Nirmala Sitharaman exchanges pleasantries with UK PM Sunak; discusses issues of mutual interest
India’s G20 Presidency has walked the talk: Nirmala Sitharaman
Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers as part of action plan to curb pollution in winters.
Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi