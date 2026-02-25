Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai refuted claims that Naxalism is being eradicated for industrial benefit, calling it misleading. His government focuses on agriculture, tourism, and local employment in the Bastar region while tackling corruption. Sai lauded security forces and targeted the previous Congress government's alleged mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:15 IST
On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, dismissed claims that the eradication of Naxalism in Bastar is meant to favor industrialists as 'misleading propaganda.' He emphasized that his government is prioritizing agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and local employment to foster regional development.

Sai highlighted that the goal is to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026 and credited progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He condemned the previous Congress government for corruption and assured that his administration is redirecting funds for welfare initiatives.

Sai also observed that revenue from excise and minerals has significantly increased under his governance. Meanwhile, he criticized the Congress for factionalism and alleged corruption, praising the current government's efforts in cleaning past malpractices and strengthening law and order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

