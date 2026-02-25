Left Menu

BBC's BAFTA Blunder: Fast-Tracked Investigation into Racial Slur Incident

The BBC is fast-tracking an investigation after failing to censor a racial slur during the BAFTA Awards broadcast. The incident occurred when a guest with Tourette syndrome shouted out racial slurs during the ceremony. The director-general has directed a swift response to the complaints received.

The BBC has launched a fast-tracked investigation after a racial slur was left unedited during a live broadcast of Britain's top film awards, the BAFTAs. This decision comes from the top, as the director-general demands an expedited response.

During the ceremony, a guest diagnosed with Tourette syndrome unexpectedly shouted racial slurs while two Black actors from the film 'Sinners' were in the spotlight presenting an award. The live nature of the event meant the offensive language aired, triggering widespread backlash.

In response, a spokesman confirmed the BBC's effort to review the situation thoroughly, acknowledging the grave error and the swift actions being taken by the Executive Complaints Unit to address this issue promptly.

