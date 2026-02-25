Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights
The Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship saw major victories by Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Teams displayed exceptional performances with standout players Neeraj Narwal, Bhavani Rajput, and Uday Dabas leading their teams to commanding wins in various pool matches.
The second day of the Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship witnessed dominant performances by Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, showcasing their prowess in a series of compelling matches. Haryana, in Pool A, dismantled Telangana 49-18, thanks to Neeraj Narwal's commanding display, alongside solid contributions from Nitin Kumar and others.
Madhya Pradesh rode a narrow 35-34 victory against Goa in Pool B, with Bhavani Rajput scoring 14 points. Tamil Nadu triumphed 40-21 over Vidarbha in Pool C, bolstered by Sathish Kannan's performance. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh overpowered Gujarat 51-34, with Anil's stellar 14-point effort leading the charge.
In Pool D action, Uttar Pradesh obliterated Manipur 70-33, inspired by Uday Dabas's remarkable 25 points. Kerala secured a win over Chhattisgarh, and Delhi dominated Tripura 64-42, with Ashish scoring 18 points. The championship continues to thrill with exceptional athleticism and strategy.
