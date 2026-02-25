Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies
The Japanese yen dropped after Japan's government appointed advocates of economic stimulus to the central bank board. The yen's dip is linked to fears of postponed rate hikes and came after Prime Minister Takaichi's reported caution on interest rate rises. Meanwhile, global markets react to new U.S. tariffs.
The Japanese yen hit a two-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the Japanese government nominated two academics favoring economic stimulus to the country's central bank board. This move aligns with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pattern of favoring economic 'reflationists' who support loose monetary policies, despite rising inflation concerns.
The yen's depreciation follows a reported caution by Takaichi regarding additional rate hikes during a recent meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, further affecting the currency. Meanwhile, the euro remained steady against the dollar as traders seek new developments to guide its direction.
In the United States, the Supreme Court's decision to strike down emergency tariffs prompted President Trump to initiate new tariffs under Section 122, increasing trade volatility. Simultaneously, Bitcoin surged, and attention remains on upcoming NVIDIA earnings and U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions.
