Left Menu

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

The Japanese yen dropped after Japan's government appointed advocates of economic stimulus to the central bank board. The yen's dip is linked to fears of postponed rate hikes and came after Prime Minister Takaichi's reported caution on interest rate rises. Meanwhile, global markets react to new U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:17 IST
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen hit a two-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the Japanese government nominated two academics favoring economic stimulus to the country's central bank board. This move aligns with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pattern of favoring economic 'reflationists' who support loose monetary policies, despite rising inflation concerns.

The yen's depreciation follows a reported caution by Takaichi regarding additional rate hikes during a recent meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, further affecting the currency. Meanwhile, the euro remained steady against the dollar as traders seek new developments to guide its direction.

In the United States, the Supreme Court's decision to strike down emergency tariffs prompted President Trump to initiate new tariffs under Section 122, increasing trade volatility. Simultaneously, Bitcoin surged, and attention remains on upcoming NVIDIA earnings and U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims

BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Cla...

 India
2
Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

 Portugal
3
Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

 India
4
Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026